A teenager who travelled from Middlesbrough after learning of the violence taking place in the Hartlepool riot has been locked up.

Lennox Crockett, 19, joined others who came to the town on Wednesday, July 31, after news of the disorder spread on social media.

Teesside Crown Court heard he was “at the front of the crowd” in Murray Street where a mob of around 200 people descended.

Omar Ahmed, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, said Crockett initially remonstrated with police who told him to move back.

Lennox Crocket travelled to Hartlepool from Middlesbrough after hearing about the disorder on July 31.

He was later captured on film throwing rocks at the police at least four times.

Mr Ahmed added: “The defendant was often at the front of the crowd alongside children and at one point in time was seen encouraging others around him including children.”

Crockett, who the court heard has learning difficulties, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Police face off with yobs in Murray Street, Hartlepool on July 31 after a "protest" was advertised on social media.

Michele Turner, mitigating, said Crockett had behaved badly since childhood to fit in and said he travelled to Hartlepool that night “to watch the violence” after being told what was happening.

Ms Turner said he got caught up in the “excitement” adding: “His protest was against the police rather than other areas of society.”

Crockett, of Denham Green, Middlesbrough, was on police bail at the time after being found with drugs at a “party” two weeks earlier.

He was sentenced to 18 months youth detention for the Hartlepool disorder with no separate penalty for the drugs offences.

Judge Francis Laird said: “The public are rightly outraged by this behaviour.”