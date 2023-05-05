Kieran Potts, 23, who denies the murder of 55-year-old Norman Ryan, was due to go on trial on Monday, May 15, at Teesside Crown Court.

Mr Ryan died in hospital on September 9 last year more than a week after he sustained injuries in an alleged incident in Troutpool Close at Hartlepool’s Central Estate.

But the trial date was vacated at a crown court hearing this week. It is understood it is to allow more time for expert evidence to be gathered.

Norman Ryan.

A hearing in January was told a report by an expert neuropathologist for the prosecution was taking longer than expected due to the expert’s heavy workload.

A new date for the trial has not yet been identified.

