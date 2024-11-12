Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former director of a pizza shop and hand car wash who employed illegal workers has been banned for 10 years.

Edris Ali, 39, recruited two people who did not have the right to work in the UK at the pizza restaurant in Hartlepool and four illegal workers at a car valeting business in Guisborough.

The workers were discovered during Immigration Enforcement visits in 2020 and 2022.

Ali has now been banned from serving as a director of any business for 10 years after he was handed a disqualification order at the High Court in London.

Two illegal workers were found in a Hartlepool pizza restaurant.

Dave Magrath, director of investigation and enforcement services at the Insolvency Service, said: “Employers hiring illegal workers defrauds the public purse and puts potentially vulnerable people at risk of exploitation.

“Edris Ali failed in his statutory duties by employing these six people who did not have the right to work in the UK.

“We will continue to work closely with the Home Office to tackle rogue employers who breach the standards we expect of company directors.”

Immigration officials found two Iranian men with no right to work in the UK when they visited the restaurant, trading as Hama Tasty Ltd, on Northgate in Hartlepool in January 2020.

The business was fined £20,000 by Immigration Enforcement.

Theresa Gregory, from the Home Office, added: “Employers have a responsibility to carry out thorough checks on individuals prior to employment to ensure they have the right to work in the UK.”

Ali, of Lorne Street, Middlesbrough, was also ordered to pay £9,884 in costs.