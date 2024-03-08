Some of the locations where official figures say most Hartlepool crime is committed.Some of the locations where official figures say most Hartlepool crime is committed.
The 11 locations where new Home Offices figures say most Hartlepool crime is committed

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of new figures.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th Mar 2024, 08:41 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 09:15 GMT

The Home Office statistics, published on its www.police.uk website, are for January 2024. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. December 2023 figures are available here.

Thirty-one incidents, including 22 shoplifting cases and three anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Thirty-one incidents, including 22 shoplifting cases and three anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Seventeen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. York Road

Seventeen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Fourteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three public order incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. The incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

3. Hartlepool Police Station

Fourteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three public order incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. The incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid

Thirteen incidents, including five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Lucan Street

Thirteen incidents, including five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and two anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

