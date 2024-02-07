The 11 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is committed

The official data, published on the www.police.uk website, is for December 2023 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. November 2023’s tables are available here.
1. Murray Street
Twenty-six incidents, including 21 shoplifting cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Tankerville Street
Nineteen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six criminal damage and arson offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Station Approach
Eighteen incidents, including nine violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Lucan Street
Sixteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid