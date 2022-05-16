Just some of the locations where most crime in Hartlepool is reported to be taking place.

The 12 places where most Hartlepool crime is reported to be taking place

The 12 places where most Hartlepool crime is reported to be taking place have been revealed following the publication of new figures.

By Newsroom
Monday, 16th May 2022, 3:37 pm

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. February’s figures are available here.

1. Hartlepool Police Station

Twenty-four incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been recorded here rather than taking place here.

2. York Road

Twenty-three incidents, including 13 violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Sixteen incidents, including five shoplifting offences and three public order cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Victoria Road

Fourteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

