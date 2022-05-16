The 12 places where most Hartlepool crime is reported to be taking place

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. February’s figures are available here.
1. Hartlepool Police Station
Twenty-four incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been recorded here rather than taking place here.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. York Road
Twenty-three incidents, including 13 violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Sixteen incidents, including five shoplifting offences and three public order cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Victoria Road
Fourteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid