Where most crime in Hartlepool is reported to be taking place

The statistics have been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February. January’s crime tables are available here.
1. Marina Way
Twenty-two incidents, including 12 anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. York Road
Nineteen incidents, including 14 violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Seventeen incidents, including five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Bruce Crescent
Fifteen incidents, including five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three public order complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid