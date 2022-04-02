Some of the locations where most crime is reported to Hartlepool Police from.

Where most crime in Hartlepool is reported to be taking place

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of new figures.

By Newsroom
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 11:55 am

The statistics have been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February. January’s crime tables are available here.

1. Marina Way

Twenty-two incidents, including 12 anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. York Road

Nineteen incidents, including 14 violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Seventeen incidents, including five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Bruce Crescent

Fifteen incidents, including five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three public order complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

