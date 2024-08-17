Four of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to be committed.Four of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to be committed.
The 13 locations where Home Office figures say most Hartlepool crime is currently committed

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 17th Aug 2024, 09:28 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2024, 09:50 BST
Official new figures reveal where most Hartlepool crime is currently committed.

The data, published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, covers June 2024 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations.

May 2024’s figures are available by clicking here.

Twenty-five incidents, including 14 shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Nineteen incidents, including four anti-social behaviour cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. York Road

Eighteen incidents, including 11 shoplifting cases, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Murray Street

Eighteen incidents, including 15 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Ellison Street

