The 13 locations where Home Office figures say most Hartlepool crime is currently committed

The data, published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, covers June 2024 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Twenty-five incidents, including 14 shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. York Road
Nineteen incidents, including four anti-social behaviour cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Murray Street
Eighteen incidents, including 11 shoplifting cases, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ellison Street
Eighteen incidents, including 15 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid