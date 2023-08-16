News you can trust since 1877
Some of the locations where latest Home Office figures say most crime is reported to be taking place in Hartlepool.Some of the locations where latest Home Office figures say most crime is reported to be taking place in Hartlepool.
Where latest Home Office figures say most Hartlepool crime is currently committed

Latest crime statistics for Hartlepool have been revealed by the Home Office.
By Newsroom
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST

The data, published on its www.police.uk website, is for June 2023 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. For the latest rogues’ gallery of jailed Hartlepool criminals, click here.

Thirty-five incidents, including 23 shoplifting cases and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Thirty-five incidents, including 23 shoplifting cases and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-four incidents, including 11 shoplifting cases and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Murray Street

Twenty-four incidents, including 11 shoplifting cases and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-two incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and seven anti-social behaviour offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Station Approach

Twenty-two incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and seven anti-social behaviour offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty incidents, including 14 shoplifting offences and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Charterhouse Street

Twenty incidents, including 14 shoplifting offences and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

