Where latest Home Office figures say most Hartlepool crime is currently committed

Latest crime statistics for Hartlepool have been revealed by the Home Office.
The data, published on its www.police.uk website, is for June 2023 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. For the latest rogues’ gallery of jailed Hartlepool criminals, click here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Thirty-five incidents, including 23 shoplifting cases and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Murray Street
Twenty-four incidents, including 11 shoplifting cases and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Station Approach
Twenty-two incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences (classed together) and seven anti-social behaviour offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Charterhouse Street
Twenty incidents, including 14 shoplifting offences and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid