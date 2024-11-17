Where official Home Office figures say most crime is happening in Hartlepool

The data has been released by the Home Office on its police.uk website and covers September 2024. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” each named location. August 2024’s table is available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Forty-three incidents, including 23 shoplifting cases and 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ellison Street
Thirty-six incidents, including 31 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hartlepool Police Station
Thirty-five incidents, including 15 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid
4. York Road
Thirty incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid