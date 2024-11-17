Some of the locations where most Hartlepool is said to be currently committed.Some of the locations where most Hartlepool is said to be currently committed.
Where official Home Office figures say most crime is happening in Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 17th Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT
New figures reveal the hot spots where most Hartlepool crime is said to be happening.

The data has been released by the Home Office on its police.uk website and covers September 2024. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” each named location. August 2024’s table is available here.

Forty-three incidents, including 23 shoplifting cases and 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Forty-three incidents, including 23 shoplifting cases and 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Thirty-six incidents, including 31 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Ellison Street

Thirty-six incidents, including 31 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Thirty-five incidents, including 15 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

3. Hartlepool Police Station

Thirty-five incidents, including 15 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here.

Thirty incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. York Road

Thirty incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and three anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

