The statistics cover July 2022 and are published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near" named addresses. Details of June 2022’s crime hotspots are available here.
1. Errol Street
Twenty-four incidents, including nine anti-social behaviour cases and six public order offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Sheriff Street
Twenty incidents, including six anti-social behaviour complaints and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Lucan Street
Sixteen incidents, including six anti-social behaviour cases and five violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Station Approach
Thirteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid