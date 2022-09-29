News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Some of the locations across Hartlepool where official figures suggest most Hartlepool crime was committed.

The 13 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is taking place

New figures reveal the locations where most Hartlepool crime is reportedly taking place.

By Newsroom
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 5:28 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 5:29 pm

The statistics cover July 2022 and are published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near" named addresses. Details of June 2022’s crime hotspots are available here.

1. Errol Street

Twenty-four incidents, including nine anti-social behaviour cases and six public order offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Sheriff Street

Twenty incidents, including six anti-social behaviour complaints and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Lucan Street

Sixteen incidents, including six anti-social behaviour cases and five violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Station Approach

Thirteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4