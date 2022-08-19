News you can trust since 1877
Four of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to be committed.

The 17 locations where most Hartlepool crime is taking place

The 17 locations where most Hartlepool crime is officially taking place have been revealed following the publication of new figures.

By Newsroom
Friday, 19th August 2022, 5:04 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 5:44 pm

The Home Office statistics cover May 2022 and have been released on its www.police.uk website. May’s figures for the town are available here.

1. St Paul's Road

Twenty-eight incidents, including 15 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Brierton Lane

Twenty-two incidents, including 12 anti-social behaviour reports and one possession of weapons case, were recorded "on or near" this address.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Belle Vue Way

Nineteen incidents, including seven shoplifting offences and four criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. York Road

Seventeen incidents, including seven anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

