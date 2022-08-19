The 17 locations where most Hartlepool crime is taking place

The Home Office statistics cover May 2022 and have been released on its www.police.uk website. May’s figures for the town are available here.
1. St Paul's Road
Twenty-eight incidents, including 15 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Brierton Lane
Twenty-two incidents, including 12 anti-social behaviour reports and one possession of weapons case, were recorded "on or near" this address.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Belle Vue Way
Nineteen incidents, including seven shoplifting offences and four criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. York Road
Seventeen incidents, including seven anti-social behaviour complaints, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid