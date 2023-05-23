News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the locations where official figures say most crime was reported to be committed across Hartlepool.

The 18 locations where latest Home Office figures say most Hartlepool crime is committed

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of latest official figures.
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:23 BST

The data, issued by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, covers the number of offences reported to Hartlepool Police during March 2023. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. February 2023’s statistics are available here.

Thirty-two incidents, including 27 shoplifting offences and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Willow Grove

Thirty-two incidents, including 27 shoplifting offences and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-nine incidents, including 13 shoplifting cases and eight violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Twenty-nine incidents, including 13 shoplifting cases and eight violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-four incidents, including five burglaries and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. York Road

Twenty-four incidents, including five burglaries and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Twenty-two incidents, including six shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Murray Street

Twenty-two incidents, including six shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

