Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of latest official figures.
The data, issued by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, covers the number of offences reported to Hartlepool Police during March 2023. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. February 2023’s statistics are available here.
1. Willow Grove
Thirty-two incidents, including 27 shoplifting offences and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Twenty-nine incidents, including 13 shoplifting cases and eight violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. York Road
Twenty-four incidents, including five burglaries and three criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Murray Street
Twenty-two incidents, including six shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid