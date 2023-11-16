The 17 locations where Home Office figures say most Hartlepool crime is committed

Official new figures indicate the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to be committed.
The September 2023 data has been released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near” named locations. August 2023’s statistics are available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Twenty incidents, including 13 shoplifting cases and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Willow Grove
Eighteen incidents, including 16 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hartlepool Police Station
Seventeen incidents, including five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. The incidents may have been logged here rather than happening here. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Murray Street
Sixteen incidents, including 16 shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid