The 20 Hartlepool locations where the Home Office says most crime is committed

The 20 locations where most Hartlepool is reported to be taking place have been revealed following the publication of new figures.

By Newsroom
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 5:34 pm

The Home Office statistics cover May 2022 and have been released on its www.police.uk website. April's table for the town is available here.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Nineteen incidents, including eight shoplifting case and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. Catcote Road

Seventeen incidents, including 11 shoplifting offences and two violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Hartlepool Police Station

Seventeen incidents, including 12 violence and sexual offences, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been recorded here rather than taking place here.

4. Studley Road

Seventeen incidents, including seven anti-social behaviour complaints and three shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

