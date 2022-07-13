The 20 Hartlepool locations where the Home Office says most crime is committed

The Home Office statistics cover May 2022 and have been released on its www.police.uk website. April's table for the town is available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Nineteen incidents, including eight shoplifting case and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Catcote Road
Seventeen incidents, including 11 shoplifting offences and two violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Hartlepool Police Station
Seventeen incidents, including 12 violence and sexual offences, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location. Incidents may have been recorded here rather than taking place here.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Studley Road
Seventeen incidents, including seven anti-social behaviour complaints and three shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid