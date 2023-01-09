News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Just some of the locations where most crime is reportedly committed in Hartlepool according to latest Home Office figures.

The 9 crime hot spots where Home Office figures say most Hartlepool offences are committed

New Home Office figures reveal where most Hartlepool crime is currently committed.

By Newsroom
4 minutes ago

November’s statistics, published on the www.police.uk website, indicate that all offences took place “on or near” named streets or locations. October 2022’s statistics are available here.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Thirty-two incidents, including 19 shoplifting cases and three thefts, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Station Approach

Twenty incidents, including nine anti-social behaviour offences (classed together) and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Errol Street

Fourteen incidents, including six public order incidents and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Lucan Street

Fourteen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four public order cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3