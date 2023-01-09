The 9 crime hot spots where Home Office figures say most Hartlepool offences are committed

New Home Office figures reveal where most Hartlepool crime is currently committed.
November’s statistics, published on the www.police.uk website, indicate that all offences took place “on or near” named streets or locations. October 2022’s statistics are available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Thirty-two incidents, including 19 shoplifting cases and three thefts, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Station Approach
Twenty incidents, including nine anti-social behaviour offences (classed together) and six violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Errol Street
Fourteen incidents, including six public order incidents and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Lucan Street
Fourteen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four public order cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid