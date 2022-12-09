News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is said to have been committed, according to latest official figures.

The 14 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is committed

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of official figures.

By Newsroom
9 minutes ago

The Home Office statistics cover October 2022 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near" named addresses. September 2022’s table can be viewed here.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Twenty-eight incidents, including 10 shoplifting cases and seven violence and sexual offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Murray Street

Twenty-one incidents, including 14 shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Errol Street

Twenty incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour incident, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Rugby Street

Seventeen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four public order incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

Photo: Frank Reid

