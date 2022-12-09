The 14 locations where the Home Office says most Hartlepool crime is committed

Hartlepool’s latest crime hot spots have been revealed following the publication of official figures.
The Home Office statistics cover October 2022 with all incidents said to have taken place “on or near" named addresses. September 2022’s table can be viewed here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Twenty-eight incidents, including 10 shoplifting cases and seven violence and sexual offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Murray Street
Twenty-one incidents, including 14 shoplifting cases, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Errol Street
Twenty incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour incident, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Rugby Street
Seventeen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four public order incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.
Photo: Frank Reid