Just some of the latest criminals from the Hartlepool and East Durham area to have been jailed.

The Hartlepool and East Durham criminals beginning more than 46 years behind bars between them

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:32 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 11:11 BST
The crown courts have continued to be busy jailing criminals from our area this year.

Unless otherwise stated, these defendants have all recently received prison terms after pleading guilty to offences in the Hartlepool and East Durham areas.

Our previous rogues’ gallery of jailed criminals is available here.

Ainslie, 35, of Wingate, was jailed for 12 months at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance on July 3 last year.

1. Liam Ainslie

Ainslie, 35, of Wingate, was jailed for 12 months at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance on July 3 last year.

Coles, 48, formerly of Coronation Avenue, Horden, was jailed for three years and one month at Durham Crown Court after admitting burglary in Easington Colliery on April 13, 2024.

2. Robert Coles

Coles, 48, formerly of Coronation Avenue, Horden, was jailed for three years and one month at Durham Crown Court after admitting burglary in Easington Colliery on April 13, 2024.

Cooper, 39, of Kathleen Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 32 months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker and eight shop thefts.

3. Darren Cooper

Cooper, 39, of Kathleen Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 32 months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker and eight shop thefts.

Craig, 35, formerly of Ash Grove, Trimdon Station, was jailed for four years and four months at Durham Crown Court after admitting robbery and two counts of possession of a knife in a public place following a shop robbery on February 16.

4. Thomas Craig

Craig, 35, formerly of Ash Grove, Trimdon Station, was jailed for four years and four months at Durham Crown Court after admitting robbery and two counts of possession of a knife in a public place following a shop robbery on February 16.

