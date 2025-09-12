Some of the locations where most Hartlepool crime is currently committed.placeholder image
The Hartlepool locations where 168 crimes were committed in one month

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 12th Sep 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 16:31 BST
Official figures outlining where most Hartlepool crime is currently committed have been released.

The Home Office statistics, which are available on its www.police.uk website, cover July 2025. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations.

June 2025’s figures are available here.

Middleton Grange: 32 incidents, including 15 shoplifting offences and four criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Middleton Grange: 32 incidents, including 15 shoplifting offences and four criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

York Road: 27 incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five shoplifting incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

2. York Road

York Road: 27 incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five shoplifting incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Murray Street: 18 incidents, including eight shoplifting offences and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

3. Murray Street

Murray Street: 18 incidents, including eight shoplifting offences and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

Station Approach: 16 incidents, including four public order offences and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location.

4. Station Approach

Station Approach: 16 incidents, including four public order offences and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid

