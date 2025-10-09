The Hartlepool locations where nearly 300 offences were committed in one month

Available on its police.uk website, they cover August 2025 with all offences said to have taken place “on or near” named locations.
1. Willow Grove
Willow Grove: 43 incidents, including 39 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Mulberry Rise
Mulberry Rise: 37 incidents, including 32 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Middleton Grange: 29 incidents, including 18 shoplifting offences and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Walpole Road
Walpole Road: 24 offences, include 19 shoplifting incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid