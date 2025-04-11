Unless otherwise stated, these defendants have all recently received jail terms after pleading guilty to offences in the Hartlepool and East Durham areas.
Our previous rogues’ gallery of jailed criminals is available here.
1. Liam Ainslie
Ainslie, 35, of Wingate, was jailed for 12 months at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance on July 3 last year. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Robert Coles
Coles, 48, formerly of Coronation Avenue, Horden, was jailed for three years and one month at Durham Crown Court after admitting burglary in Easington Colliery on April 13, 2024. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Darren Cooper
Cooper, 39, of Kathleen Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 32 months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker and eight shop thefts. Photo: Third party
4. Thomas Craig
Craig, 35, formerly of Ash Grove, Trimdon Station, was jailed for four years and four months at Durham Crown Court after admitting robbery and two counts of possession of a knife in a public place following a shop robbery on February 16. Photo: Other 3rd Party