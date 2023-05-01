News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area who have been locked up recently by the courts.

The latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to be locked up by the courts in 2023

Here is your latest rogues’ gallery of criminals locked up recently by the courts.

By Newsroom
Published 1st May 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 16:31 BST

Unless otherwise stated, they are all from Hartlepool and were sentenced at Teesside Crown Court. Our previous photo collection of jailed inmates is available here.

Alderson, 20, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 44 months of youth detention after admitting three counts of burglary, four vehicle thefts and assaulting an emergency worker. Some of the offences were committed in Hartlepool.

1. Brandon Alderson

Alderson, 20, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 44 months of youth detention after admitting three counts of burglary, four vehicle thefts and assaulting an emergency worker. Some of the offences were committed in Hartlepool.

Bregu, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis a Class B drug following the discovery of a drugs farm in Hartlepool on February 1.

2. Eritan Bregu

Bregu, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis a Class B drug following the discovery of a drugs farm in Hartlepool on February 1.

Cela, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for 41 months after he admitted producing cannabis in Hartlepool following a police raid on January 23.

3. Vladimir Cela

Cela, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for 41 months after he admitted producing cannabis in Hartlepool following a police raid on January 23.

Dini, 23, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, Gazmend Dini, 23, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 22 months after he was convicted at Teesside Crown Court of producing class B drugs.

4. Gazmend Dini

Dini, 23, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, Gazmend Dini, 23, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 22 months after he was convicted at Teesside Crown Court of producing class B drugs.

