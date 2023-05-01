The latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to be locked up by the courts in 2023

Here is your latest rogues’ gallery of criminals locked up recently by the courts.
Unless otherwise stated, they are all from Hartlepool and were sentenced at Teesside Crown Court. Our previous photo collection of jailed inmates is available here.
1. Brandon Alderson
Alderson, 20, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 44 months of youth detention after admitting three counts of burglary, four vehicle thefts and assaulting an emergency worker. Some of the offences were committed in Hartlepool. Photo: Cleveland Police
2. Eritan Bregu
Bregu, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis a Class B drug following the discovery of a drugs farm in Hartlepool on February 1. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Vladimir Cela
Cela, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for 41 months after he admitted producing cannabis in Hartlepool following a police raid on January 23. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Gazmend Dini
Dini, 23, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, Gazmend Dini, 23, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 22 months after he was convicted at Teesside Crown Court of producing class B drugs. Photo: Other 3rd Party