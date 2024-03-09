The latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to receive prison sentences

Unless otherwise stated, they have all been locked up at Teesside Crown Court after admitting offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery can be viewed here.
1. Callum Barclay
Barclay, 25, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 15 years at Newcastle Crown Court after he admitted assault and was convicted of rape and two counts of sexual assault. Photo: National World
2. Joshua Benn
Benn, 31, of Glamis Walk, Hartlepool, was jailed for two-and-a-half years after admitting arson being reckless whether life would be endangered on November 20. Photo: Third party
3. James Delaney
Delaney, 43, of St Margaret's Road, Ward End, Birmingham, was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to committing fraud and dishonestly making false representation in Hartlepool in July 2023. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Andi Kovaci
Kovaci, 28, of no fixed address, was jailed for 34 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting production of a class B drug at property in Kent Avenue, Hartlepool, last November. Photo: Cleveland Police