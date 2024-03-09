Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been jailed recently.Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been jailed recently.
The latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to receive prison sentences

Here are photos of the latest local criminals to be jailed by the courts.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Mar 2024, 17:23 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 18:07 GMT

Unless otherwise stated, they have all been locked up at Teesside Crown Court after admitting offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery can be viewed here.

Barclay, 25, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 15 years at Newcastle Crown Court after he admitted assault and was convicted of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

1. Callum Barclay

Benn, 31, of Glamis Walk, Hartlepool, was jailed for two-and-a-half years after admitting arson being reckless whether life would be endangered on November 20.

2. Joshua Benn

Delaney, 43, of St Margaret's Road, Ward End, Birmingham, was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to committing fraud and dishonestly making false representation in Hartlepool in July 2023.

3. James Delaney

Kovaci, 28, of no fixed address, was jailed for 34 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting production of a class B drug at property in Kent Avenue, Hartlepool, last November.

4. Andi Kovaci

