Just some of the Hartlepool criminals who have been jailed by the courts recently.

These criminals from the Hartlepool area have been locked up for 36 years in total

The courts have continued to be busy either side of the new year period.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st Feb 2024, 09:49 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 15:24 GMT

Unless otherwise stated, the following criminals have all been jailed in December or January at Teesside Crown Court after admitting offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.

Clark, 47, of Keswick Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 19 months after admitting burglary, taking a taxi without consent and driving without a licence or insurance.

1. Peter Clark

Davidson, 37, of Shelley Grove, Hartlepool, has been jailed for three years after he pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and blackmail.

2. Lee Davidson

Donley, 34, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, was jailed for seven years after he admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, arson, assaulting an emergency worker, unlawful wounding and actual bodily harm.

3. Aaron Donley

Forster, of Ibrox Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years after he was convicted of seven offences which included causing actual bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour and sending malicious communications.

4. Daryl Forster

