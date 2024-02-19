These criminals from the Hartlepool area have been locked up for 36 years in total

Unless otherwise stated, the following criminals have all been jailed in December or January at Teesside Crown Court after admitting offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.
1. Peter Clark
Clark, 47, of Keswick Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 19 months after admitting burglary, taking a taxi without consent and driving without a licence or insurance. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Lee Davidson
Davidson, 37, of Shelley Grove, Hartlepool, has been jailed for three years after he pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and blackmail. Photo: Third party
3. Aaron Donley
Donley, 34, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, was jailed for seven years after he admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, arson, assaulting an emergency worker, unlawful wounding and actual bodily harm. Photo: Third party
4. Daryl Forster
Forster, of Ibrox Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years after he was convicted of seven offences which included causing actual bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour and sending malicious communications. Photo: Third party