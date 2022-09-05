The latest Hartlepool criminals to be locked up by the courts

Unless otherwise stated, they are all from Hartlepool or have committed offences in our area. Our previous gallery of jailed criminals is available here.
1. Danny Bailey
Bailey, 20, of Hazel Grove, Hartlepool, was locked up for 27 months after admitting grievous bodily harm, two counts of possessing a blade and one of criminal damage following an incident on January 2.
Photo: Cleveland Police
2. David Donald
Donald, 59, of High Street, Eston, near Middlesbrough, was jailed for 16 years at Teesside Crown Court after admitting committing 28 sexual offences against youngsters at his former home on the outskirts of Hartlepool.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Gareth Evans
Evans, 45, of Duke Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 22 months and banned from driving for four years and 11 months after he admitted dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, assaulting an emergency worker, witness intimidation and common assault.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Ferbent Hoxha
Hoxha, 27, of York Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to production of a Class B drug
Photo: Cleveland Police