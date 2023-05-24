The latest rogues' gallery of jailed criminals from the Hartlepool area

The courts have continued to be busy locking up criminals from the Hartlepool area.
Here are just some of the defendants who have recently started jail terms. Unless otherwise stated, they were all imprisoned at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.
1. Paul Atkinson
Atkinson, 45, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and 18 weeks after admitting burglary and theft. Photo: Cleveland Police
2. Robert James Barnett
Barnett, 58, of Gorhill Estate, Thornley, was jailed for 12 years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Christopher Bowlt
Bowlt, 40, of Airdrie Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years after admitting robbing a betting shop on March 22. Photo: Cleveland Police
4. Liam Robert Facey
Facey, 23, of Easington Colliery, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison at Durham Crown Court after admitting burglary and robbery offences. Photo: Durham Constabulary