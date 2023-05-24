News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to be have been locked up recently.Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to be have been locked up recently.
Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to be have been locked up recently.

The latest rogues' gallery of jailed criminals from the Hartlepool area

The courts have continued to be busy locking up criminals from the Hartlepool area.
By Newsroom
Published 24th May 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:07 BST

Here are just some of the defendants who have recently started jail terms. Unless otherwise stated, they were all imprisoned at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.

Atkinson, 45, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and 18 weeks after admitting burglary and theft.

1. Paul Atkinson

Atkinson, 45, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and 18 weeks after admitting burglary and theft. Photo: Cleveland Police

Photo Sales
Barnett, 58, of Gorhill Estate, Thornley, was jailed for 12 years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

2. Robert James Barnett

Barnett, 58, of Gorhill Estate, Thornley, was jailed for 12 years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
Bowlt, 40, of Airdrie Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years after admitting robbing a betting shop on March 22.

3. Christopher Bowlt

Bowlt, 40, of Airdrie Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years after admitting robbing a betting shop on March 22. Photo: Cleveland Police

Photo Sales
Facey, 23, of Easington Colliery, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison at Durham Crown Court after admitting burglary and robbery offences.

4. Liam Robert Facey

Facey, 23, of Easington Colliery, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison at Durham Crown Court after admitting burglary and robbery offences. Photo: Durham Constabulary

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4