These Hartlepool criminals are beginning a combined 27 years behind bars

Unless otherwise stated, these defendants have all received custodial terms after pleading guilty to offences at Teesside Crown Court. Our previous rogues’ gallery of jailed criminals is available here.
1. Nathan Douglas
Douglas, 34, of Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 34 months after he admitted burglary, attempted burglary and theft on August 1. Photo: Third party
2. Mohammed Hussain
Hussain, 34, of Elwick Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years and nine months after he admitted reckless arson and five assaults on emergency workers on March 19. Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Brian Alan Mcloughlin 24031992 (1).jpg
McLoughlin, 32, from Park Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted possession of cocaine in December 2021 with intent to supply. Photo: Brian McLoughlin
4. Jordan Malton
Malton, 31, of Suffolk Close, Hartlepool, admitted attempted robbery and was sentenced to 30 months at Teesside Crown Court, Photo: Third party