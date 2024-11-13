Some of the Hartlepool criminals to have received custodial sentences at Teesside Crown Court recently.Some of the Hartlepool criminals to have received custodial sentences at Teesside Crown Court recently.
Some of the Hartlepool criminals to have received custodial sentences at Teesside Crown Court recently.

These Hartlepool criminals are beginning a combined 27 years behind bars

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 31st Oct 2024, 15:30 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 16:28 GMT
Another busy month at crown court has seen a host of Hartlepool criminals locked up.

Unless otherwise stated, these defendants have all received custodial terms after pleading guilty to offences at Teesside Crown Court. Our previous rogues’ gallery of jailed criminals is available here.

Douglas, 34, of Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 34 months after he admitted burglary, attempted burglary and theft on August 1.

1. Nathan Douglas

Douglas, 34, of Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 34 months after he admitted burglary, attempted burglary and theft on August 1. Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Hussain, 34, of Elwick Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years and nine months after he admitted reckless arson and five assaults on emergency workers on March 19.

2. Mohammed Hussain

Hussain, 34, of Elwick Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years and nine months after he admitted reckless arson and five assaults on emergency workers on March 19. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales
McLoughlin, 32, from Park Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted possession of cocaine in December 2021 with intent to supply.

3. Brian Alan Mcloughlin 24031992 (1).jpg

McLoughlin, 32, from Park Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 months at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted possession of cocaine in December 2021 with intent to supply. Photo: Brian McLoughlin

Photo Sales
Malton, 31, of Suffolk Close, Hartlepool, admitted attempted robbery and was sentenced to 30 months at Teesside Crown Court,

4. Jordan Malton

Malton, 31, of Suffolk Close, Hartlepool, admitted attempted robbery and was sentenced to 30 months at Teesside Crown Court, Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice