Thieves failed to make clean getaway after stealing washing goods

Between them, Craig Dixon, 35, of Seventh Street, Blackhall Colliery, and Carly Malcolm, 34, of Tees Street, Horden, stole eight bags of Bold pods worth nearly £80 from Peterlee’s Home Bargains store on August 11.

Malcolm then returned to the store the following day to steal three bottles of Surf liquid worth £26.21p on August 12.

Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court heard that both were struggling with drug misuse problems at the time and that the items were sold on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thieves targeted a Home Bargains store in East Durham.

Jaxon Taylor, in mitigation for the pair, told the court: “Both are now in treatment and both are now in a little better position than they were in August of this year.”

Both defendants received six-month conditional discharges at the October 20 hearing.

Dixon, who pleaded guilty to one charge of theft, was also ordered to pay £56.88 compensation while Malcolm, who admitted two counts, was ordered to pay £49.95 compensation.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.