Third man charged in Hemwand Ali Hussain murder inquiry
Detectives investigating the death of Hemwand Ali Hussain in Hartlepool have charged a third man with murder.
The 31 year-old man is set to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in Middlesbrough on Monday, September 23.
A murder investigation was launched after the body of Mr Hussain, a 30-year-old father of two young sons, was found in a terraced house in Charterhouse Street, off Oxford Road in Hartlepool, on Sunday, September 15 after police were called at 11.57am.
The first arrest, of Noza Saffari, was made the following day.
On Thursday, September 19, Saffari, 38, of Park Lane in Middlesbrough was also charged with Mr Hussain’s murder and appeared in court in the town the following day. Dressed in a grey T-shirt, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.
A second man, Anxhelo Xhaferi, 22, of Acton Street, Middlesbrough, appeared at the court on Saturday, September 21, also charged with murder.
Saffari, Xhaferi and the third man will appear back at Teesside Magistrates’s Court on Monday, September 23. All three have been remanded in custody.
In a statement issued last week, Mr Hussain's family said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our partner and father Hemwand and we request that we are left to grieve in peace at this extremely difficult time.”
Cleveland Police have appealed to any members of the public with any information to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference number 159141.