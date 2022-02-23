Three arrested after ‘disturbance’ in Hartlepool street on Tuesday afternoon

Police were called to a disturbance in a Hartlepool street on Tuesday afternoon.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 3:41 pm
Police were called to Furness street on Tuesday afternoon (February 22)./Photo: Frank Reid

Three people have been arrested following a disturbance in Furness Street in Hartlepool on Tuesday, February 22.

The alleged incident happened just after 4pm.

Two women, aged 24 and 29, and a 19-year-old man have been arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Three people were arrested following reports of a disturbance in the street./Photo: Frank Reid

They have been released on bail while inquiries continue.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police were called to a disturbance in the street, on Tuesday 22nd February at around 4.05pm, on Furness Street in Hartlepool.

“Police attended and arrested a 19-year old man, a 24-year old woman and a 29-year old woman.

“They have been released with bail conditions. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Read More

Read More
Man charged with attempted robbery after alleged incident at Peterlee service st...

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.