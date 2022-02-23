Three arrested after ‘disturbance’ in Hartlepool street on Tuesday afternoon
Police were called to a disturbance in a Hartlepool street on Tuesday afternoon.
Three people have been arrested following a disturbance in Furness Street in Hartlepool on Tuesday, February 22.
The alleged incident happened just after 4pm.
Two women, aged 24 and 29, and a 19-year-old man have been arrested.
They have been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police were called to a disturbance in the street, on Tuesday 22nd February at around 4.05pm, on Furness Street in Hartlepool.
“Police attended and arrested a 19-year old man, a 24-year old woman and a 29-year old woman.
“They have been released with bail conditions. Inquiries are ongoing.”