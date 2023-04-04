News you can trust since 1877
Three Bradford City supporters have charges linked with Hartlepool United disorder dropped at Teesside Crown Court

Three Bradford City football fans charged with affray following trouble at a Hartlepool match have had the charges dropped.

By Mark Payne
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST

Kayden Allen, 21, of Cotswold Avenue, Kieran Gaughan, 23, of Shelby Grove, and Felan Panwar, 20, of Cherrytree Avenue, all in Bradford, were among seven City supporters charged to appear at court.

It was in connection with violence and disorder during a League Two game at the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday, March 15, last year.

But following a review of the evidence, the prosecution said it will not be proceeding against them in a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, April 4.

The Suit Direct Stadium home of Hartlepool United FC. Picture by FRANK REIDThe Suit Direct Stadium home of Hartlepool United FC. Picture by FRANK REID
Prosecutor Shaun Dodds said: “The Crown have taken the view there is insufficient evidence to proceed. We offer no evidence as far as all three are concerned.”

Formal verdicts of not guilty were recorded for the three defendants.

A trial for four other people from Bradford is due to take place at the crown court on February 15, 2024.

