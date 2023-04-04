Kayden Allen, 21, of Cotswold Avenue, Kieran Gaughan, 23, of Shelby Grove, and Felan Panwar, 20, of Cherrytree Avenue, all in Bradford, were among seven City supporters charged to appear at court.

It was in connection with violence and disorder during a League Two game at the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday, March 15, last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But following a review of the evidence, the prosecution said it will not be proceeding against them in a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, April 4.

The Suit Direct Stadium home of Hartlepool United FC. Picture by FRANK REID

Prosecutor Shaun Dodds said: “The Crown have taken the view there is insufficient evidence to proceed. We offer no evidence as far as all three are concerned.”

Formal verdicts of not guilty were recorded for the three defendants.

Advertisement Hide Ad