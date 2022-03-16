Officers were called to Glamis Walk in the early hours of Sunday, March 13, following concern for the wellbeing of a male resident.

Cleveland Police have said they attended immediately and a man in his 20s was confirmed deceased within the property.

Cleveland Police stated: “Police were contacted at 3am on Sunday by a member of the public with serious and immediate concerns for the wellbeing of a male resident of Glamis Walk, Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police were called to a property in Hartlepool's Glamis Walk.

“Officers attended immediately however on their arrival, a man in his 20s was sadly confirmed deceased within the property. Our thoughts remain with his family at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are ongoing.”

In a separate incident on Saturday, March 12, a woman, aged 38, died at an address in the town’s Tennyson Avenue.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.