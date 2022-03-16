Investigation under way after man in his 20s is found dead in Hartlepool

Inquiries are ongoing after a man was found dead in a Hartlepool property.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 1:28 pm

Officers were called to Glamis Walk in the early hours of Sunday, March 13, following concern for the wellbeing of a male resident.

Cleveland Police have said they attended immediately and a man in his 20s was confirmed deceased within the property.

Cleveland Police stated: “Police were contacted at 3am on Sunday by a member of the public with serious and immediate concerns for the wellbeing of a male resident of Glamis Walk, Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Cleveland Police were called to a property in Hartlepool's Glamis Walk.

“Officers attended immediately however on their arrival, a man in his 20s was sadly confirmed deceased within the property. Our thoughts remain with his family at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are ongoing.”

In a separate incident on Saturday, March 12, a woman, aged 38, died at an address in the town’s Tennyson Avenue.

It is currently not known how she died and police enquiries into her death are also ongoing.

Read More

Read More
The 14 locations where most Hartlepool crime is reportedly committed

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Cleveland PoliceHartlepoolPolice