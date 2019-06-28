Three charged with Hartlepool gang robbery
Three men are due in court after a man was allegedly robbed of his jacket and bank cards by a gang.
By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 10:46
The incident was said to have happened in Raby Road, Hartlepool, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Three men aged 18, 19 and 34, who are all from the town, were later arrested and quizzed by detectives.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Cleveland Police have now confirmed that the suspects have been charged with robbery and will appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday.