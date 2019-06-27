Man robbed of his jacket and bank cards in Hartlepool gang attack
Three suspects have been arrested after a man was attacked and robbed of his jacket and bank cards.
By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 20:52
Officers were called to Raby Road, in Hartlepool, in the early hours of Thursday morning after reports that the victim was assaulted by three men.
Cleveland Police say three men aged 18,19 and 34 were later arrested and remain in custody while inquiries are ongoing.
Further details about the incident are expected to be released by the force on Friday.