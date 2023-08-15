Three Hartlepool robbery suspects named and remanded in custody
They are all accused of committing the offence at the Premier Store, in the town’s Osborne Road, on Saturday, August 12.
Two of the defendants also face additional theft charges.
Bradley Doyle, 23, of Middleton Road, Hartlepool, Samantha Garbutt, 34, of Derwent Street, Hartlepool, and Kane Sutheran, 22, of Victory Gardens, Stillington, near Stockton, are all accused of escaping with £80 of goods from the shop.
Sutheran is also charged with stealing £146 of items from Hartlepool shops in separate incidents on August 9, August 10 and August 11.
Doyle faces a second count of stealing £111 of goods on August 3.
All three were remanded in custody earlier this week at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, until Monday, September 11, when they will appear before a judge at Teesside Crown Court.