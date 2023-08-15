News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Three Hartlepool robbery suspects named and remanded in custody

Three robbery suspects have been remanded in custody after making their first court appearance in connection with an alleged shop raid.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Three people have been remanded in custody after they were charged with robbing the Premier Store, in Osborne Road, Hartlepool, at the weekend.Three people have been remanded in custody after they were charged with robbing the Premier Store, in Osborne Road, Hartlepool, at the weekend.
Three people have been remanded in custody after they were charged with robbing the Premier Store, in Osborne Road, Hartlepool, at the weekend.

They are all accused of committing the offence at the Premier Store, in the town’s Osborne Road, on Saturday, August 12.

Two of the defendants also face additional theft charges.

Bradley Doyle, 23, of Middleton Road, Hartlepool, Samantha Garbutt, 34, of Derwent Street, Hartlepool, and Kane Sutheran, 22, of Victory Gardens, Stillington, near Stockton, are all accused of escaping with £80 of goods from the shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sutheran is also charged with stealing £146 of items from Hartlepool shops in separate incidents on August 9, August 10 and August 11.

Doyle faces a second count of stealing £111 of goods on August 3.

All three were remanded in custody earlier this week at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, until Monday, September 11, when they will appear before a judge at Teesside Crown Court.