Three males have been arrested following inquiries into the alleged misbehaviour of a “large number of people” on off-road bikes.

They are said to have “caused upset and distress to members of the community by driving in a dangerous manner” at an unconfirmed Hartlepool location on April 30.

Three bikes have also been seized.

A Cleveland Police statement said: “The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, and of driving with no licence and no insurance.

“The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, of driving with no licence and no insurance and the 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with no licence or insurance and failing to stop for police.

“They were all interviewed and released on bail pending further inquiries.

“We would like to thank those members of the public who supplied information during our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or pass details on anonymously Crimestoppers to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone 0800 555 111.