Three people including a teenager have been arrested after Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team executed drugs warrants on two houses in the Rift House area.

Officers arrested three males in the raids carried out in Walpole Road, Hartlepool, on the morning of Monday, July 28.

Two men aged 34 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of cannabis, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Cleveland Police discovered cash and drugs-related equipment as well as several bags of cannabis.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “All three men have since been taken to police custody where they will be questioned by officers.

"Cash and drugs related paraphernalia was recovered along with several bags of cannabis.