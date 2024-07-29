Three men arrested in Rift House area of Hartlepool following drugs warrants

By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Jul 2024, 15:27 BST
Three people including a teenager have been arrested after Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team executed drugs warrants on two houses in the Rift House area.

Officers arrested three males in the raids carried out in Walpole Road, Hartlepool, on the morning of Monday, July 28.

Two men aged 34 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of cannabis, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Cleveland Police discovered cash and drugs-related equipment as well as several bags of cannabis.

Officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team executed drugs raids on two houses in the Rift House area of Hartlepool on the morning of Monday, July 29.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “All three men have since been taken to police custody where they will be questioned by officers.

"Cash and drugs related paraphernalia was recovered along with several bags of cannabis.

“Anyone with concerns about drug related behaviour in the community can call 101 to report this, or alternatively visit https://www.cleveland.police.uk/ to report it online.”