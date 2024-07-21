Three men charged after 40-year-old 'struck by vehicle' on Davison Drive in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024, 12:14 BST
Three men are due in court after being charged in relation to a vehicle collision when a man suffered serious injuries.

The men aged 20, 22 and 48 have been charged with conspiracy to commit wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It is after a 40-year-old man was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Davison Drive, at West View in Hartlepool, on the evening of February 17.

He was left him with injuries to his back and pelvis and internal injuries which were treated in hospital.

Three suspects have been charged with conspiracy to commit wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 20-year-old suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit Section 18 assault, plus Section 18 assault and criminal damage.

The 22-year-old man was charged with conspiracy to commit Section 18 assault and the 48-year-old man was charged with conspiracy to commit Section 18 assault and also criminal damage.

All three have been remanded in custody until their appearance before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 22.

