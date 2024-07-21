Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three men are due in court after being charged in relation to a vehicle collision when a man suffered serious injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men aged 20, 22 and 48 have been charged with conspiracy to commit wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It is after a 40-year-old man was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Davison Drive, at West View in Hartlepool, on the evening of February 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was left him with injuries to his back and pelvis and internal injuries which were treated in hospital.

Three suspects have been charged with conspiracy to commit wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 20-year-old suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit Section 18 assault, plus Section 18 assault and criminal damage.

The 22-year-old man was charged with conspiracy to commit Section 18 assault and the 48-year-old man was charged with conspiracy to commit Section 18 assault and also criminal damage.

All three have been remanded in custody until their appearance before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 22.