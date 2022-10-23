Three men due in court following incidents at Hartlepool United's League Two game with Carlisle United
Three people are due in court on Monday in connection with alleged incidents during Hartlepool United’s recent home match with Carlisle United.
The suspects, who are all from Carlisle, were charged following the League Two encounter on October 8 at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Zaine Garden, 30, of Beverley Rise, is accused of being drunk inside a sports ground during a designated sporting event.
Ryan Ullyart, 30, of Hazel Close, and Jack Richardson, 26, of Skiddaw Road, are both charged with entering the playing area without lawful authority.
All three defendants are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on October 24.