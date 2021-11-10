Three people from same Hartlepool address facing drugs plot trial

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that they are all jointly accused of conspiring together to supply class B cannabis to other people in Hartlepool on May 13 of this year.

The court was told that the charges are so serious that the case against them must be next heard by a judge at crown court.

Margaret Yvonne Balmer, 45, Dylan Balmer, 26, and Shaun Balmer, 23, are all listed as living in the same property in the town’s Sydenham Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

The fourth defendant, Lewis Costello, 21, is from Kipling Road, Hartlepool.

Margaret Balmer also faces an additional charge of allegedly acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely £1,335 in cash, on the same date.

All four appeared in court for the first time in connection with the case earlier this week and were granted unconditional bail.

They are due to face trial on Monday, December 6, at Middlesbrough’s Teesside Crown Court.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.