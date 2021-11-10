Three people from same Hartlepool address facing drugs plot trial
Three people from the same address are among four suspects facing trial for allegedly plotting together to supply drugs.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that they are all jointly accused of conspiring together to supply class B cannabis to other people in Hartlepool on May 13 of this year.
The court was told that the charges are so serious that the case against them must be next heard by a judge at crown court.
Margaret Yvonne Balmer, 45, Dylan Balmer, 26, and Shaun Balmer, 23, are all listed as living in the same property in the town’s Sydenham Road.
The fourth defendant, Lewis Costello, 21, is from Kipling Road, Hartlepool.
Margaret Balmer also faces an additional charge of allegedly acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely £1,335 in cash, on the same date.
All four appeared in court for the first time in connection with the case earlier this week and were granted unconditional bail.
They are due to face trial on Monday, December 6, at Middlesbrough’s Teesside Crown Court.