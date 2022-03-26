Thug ordered to stay away from woman after 'violent and prolonged' attack

Spencer Nicholson, 28, from Billingham was sentenced to two years in prison and given a restraining order for five years at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, March 21, following an incident which took place in November of 2020.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, was left with extensive physical and mental injuries.

Nicholson, of Wolviston Back Lane, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police have welcomed the jailing of Spencer Nicholson for assaulting a woman.

Following the case, Detective Constable James Limon, from Stockton CID, said: "I would like to thank the victim and praise her bravery and commitment during what has been a very difficult and traumatic time.

"This was a prolonged and violent incident that left her with extensive injuries and psychological trauma.

"I hope that the victim can now gain some comfort knowing Spencer Nicholson will serve time in prison and she can now move forward with her life.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.