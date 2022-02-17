Hartlepool man asks for jury trial after being accused of possessing animal porn
A Hartlepool man is set to stand trial after being charged with possessing pornography featuring animals.
Simon Lott, 43, pleaded not guilty to one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 16.
It is alleged police found one still image and two videos of illegal pornography depicting bestiality on August 22 of last year.
Lott denies knowledge of what was shown in the images.
District Judge Helen Cousins said the case was suitable to be dealt with at the magistrates’ court.
But Lott, of Queensland Road, Hartlepool, elected for a trial by jury at the crown court.
He is due to make his first appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, March 16, for a trial date to be fixed.
Lott was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.
The offence carries a sentence of up to two years in prison and a fine.