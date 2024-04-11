Trial of Ahmed Alid charged with murdering Hartlepool man Terrence Carney due to start

The trial of a man charged with the suspected terror-related murder of a pensioner in Hartlepool is due to start today.
By Mark Payne
Published 11th Apr 2024, 10:14 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 10:14 BST
Ahmed Alid, 45, is charged with the murder of Terrence Carney, aged 70, in Hartlepool town centre early on Sunday, October 15, last year.

Police said at the time it was being investigated as a terror-related incident.

Alid, of Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, is further charged with the attempted murder of his housemate Javed Nouri the same day, and of assaulting two emergency workers on October 16.

Raby Road, Hartlepool, taped off by police following Terrence Carney's death in October 2023.

A trial, which was due to begin on Wednesday, April 10, is set to get underway at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, April 11.

It is being tried by senior judge Mrs Justice Cheeba-Grubb and is expected to last for up to three weeks.