Trial of alleged Hartlepool shotgun murder ringleader draws to a close

The trial of an alleged ringleader of a shotgun killing in Hartlepool is nearing an end.

By Mark Payne
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:13 pm

Albanian Eugert Merizaj, 31, has been on trial at Teesside Crown Court for murder for more than a week.

He is alleged to have been instrumental in the killing of Hemawand Ali Hussein, 30, who was killed inside a vacant house in Charterhouse Street, in September 2019.

Four other men stood trial for murder last year.

The house in Charterhouse Street where Hemawand Ali Hussein was killed in September 2019.

Three were found guilty of manslaughter and are serving jail sentences while a fourth was acquitted.

Mr Hussein’s death is believed to be the result of a dispute between rival drug groups involved in cannabis.

Prosecutors claim Merizaj attended a planning meeting in Bolton with others and bought weapons including an axe from a B&Q store in Middlesbrough.

He is also alleged to have obtained the keys for the house in Charterhouse Street and been in the area in the days leading up to and on the day of Mr Hussein’s death.

In his closing speech to the jury on Wednesday afternoon, Francis FitzGibbon, prosecuting, said Merizaj was “at the heart of the plan” to kill Mr Hussein.

He added: “He was waiting nearby while the killing took place.”

Merizaj, of Montague Street, Leicester, chose not to give evidence in his own defence.

Summing up the law, the judge, Mr Justice Lavender, urged the jury not to be influenced by any emotions the case may give rise to.

They are expected to retire to consider their verdict sometime on Thursday.

The case continues.

