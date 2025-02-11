Tributes have been paid to a “beloved son, brother and friend to many” after his death following a collision.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pedestrian Harrison Harvey, 25, from Hartlepool, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident involving a blue BMW 330 car on Sunday, February 9, at around 4.15pm on the A179 near Hart.

A 27-year-old man is due before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on February 11 after he was charged with two motoring offences as well as a third count of knowingly entering the United Kingdom without leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison’s family have now paid tribute to him in a statement released through Cleveland Police.

Pedestrian Harrison Harvey died following a collision with a BMW car on the A179 Hart bypass on February 9.

It reads: “Harrison was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many.

"He was a bubbly, budding graphic designer with the brightest future ahead of him. He is very loved and will be dearly missed.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision who has not already spoken with police, or anyone who may have dash cam footage, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 23736.