Police executed a drug warrant at an address in Hartlepool on Tuesday (February 15).

A woman, aged 42 and a man aged 43 were arrested after neighbourhood police officers executed a drug warrant at an address on Dorset Street on Tuesday (February 15).

Suspected Class A drugs and suspected stolen goods including candles and beauty products were seized from the property.

The arrested pair have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Officers have said that the warrant was executed as a result of information from the local community.

"Anyone who may have information regarding criminal activity in their local area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or go online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

