Two teenagers arrested after vehicles near Hartlepool are damaged overnight

A police investigation is under way following reports of attempted vehicle theft and criminal damage to cars in Greatham overnight on Sunday, February 13.

Cleveland Police have said an attempted theft was reported by a resident of The Grove at around 2.30am while residents on the High Street reported damage to their vehicles.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference, three counts of criminal damage and possession of a bladed article.

They have been released under investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact them on non-emergency number 101.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police are investigating reports of an attempted theft of motor vehicle and criminal damage to other cars in Greatham overnight on Sunday, 13th February.

"A resident of The Grove reported seeing suspicious activity around their car just before 2.30am and other residents on the High Street later reported damage to their vehicles.

"Two boys (14 and 15) were arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference, going equipped, three counts of criminal damage and possession of a bladed article. They have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“We would appeal for anyone with information/cctv or dash cam who has not yet spoken with police to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 25603.

"If you don’t want to speak to police, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone 0800 555 111.”

