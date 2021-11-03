Two Hartlepool arrests as part of a nationwide drugs importation inquiry

Police have made two arrests in Hartlepool as part of an ongoing drugs importation investigation.

By Ryan Smith
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 2:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 2:45 pm

The investigation follows the interception of a vessel off the coast of Falmouth, in Cornwall, on October 14, after which three people were charged.

As a result of their inquiries, officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) have arrested a 48-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman at an address in Hartlepool on Wednesday, November 3.

Police were provided assistance from the National Crime Agency and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).

Both are were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class A drug contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal Law Act 1977 and on suspicion of money laundering.

They remain in police custody at this time.

The arrests are the latest in connection with an ongoing SEROCU investigation, closely supported by law enforcement partners.

