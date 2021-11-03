Two Hartlepool arrests as part of a nationwide drugs importation inquiry

The investigation follows the interception of a vessel off the coast of Falmouth, in Cornwall, on October 14, after which three people were charged.

As a result of their inquiries, officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) have arrested a 48-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman at an address in Hartlepool on Wednesday, November 3.

Two people in Hartlepool have been arrested as part of a country-wide drugs investigation.

Both are were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of a class A drug contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal Law Act 1977 and on suspicion of money laundering.

They remain in police custody at this time.

The arrests are the latest in connection with an ongoing SEROCU investigation, closely supported by law enforcement partners.

