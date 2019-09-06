An officer from Hartlepool Community Neigbourhood Team puts up a notice on the house in Eton Street.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team has said it took action today, Friday, September 6, against the houses following complaints from residents about substances and bad behaviour.

The officers applied to Teesside Magistrates’ Court for Closure Orders on 19 Lister Street and 11 Eton Street in the Burn Valley ward.

The orders secured today run until Friday, December 6, and make it a criminal offence for any person not named as exempt by the court to enter or remain in the properties during the closure period.

A house in Lister Street has also been subject to a closure order following the efforts of Hartlepool Community Neigbourhood Team.

A breach of the order is punishable with a fine of up to £5,000, imprisonment of up to 51 weeks or both.

The team has said anyone who witnesses the order being breached should contact police on 999 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The properties are privately rented and the Closure Orders were agreed at court with the landlords, who are not being named.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “The problems occurring at these addresses had a significant impact on not just local residents, who suffered from constant antisocial behaviour but also local businesses who suffered from loss of trade due to the behaviour conducted at and around the addresses which were closed today.

“We will continue to work with the community and our partners utilising orders such as these where appropriate to ensure a better quality of life for the people of Hartlepool.

“I encourage anyone who is suffering from this type of behaviour to contact the Hartlepool Community Safety Team.”