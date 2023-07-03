Sarah Hadfield, 35, Steven Corbett, 31, Anthony Hadfield, 40, and a 16-year-old boy were due to go on trial at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, July 3.

All had previously been charged with murdering Adam Thomson, 30, who died following a reported incident in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 4 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on Monday afternoon Sarah and Anthony Hadfield and Corbett all pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Floral tributes left in Sydenham Road after the death of Adam Thomson (inset).

It means the trial will now not happen.

The prosecution said it intends to offer no evidence against the youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, when the others are sentenced.

David Lamb, prosecuting, said: “I have taken instructions from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“I have spoken to the senior investigating team that’s been involved in this case from the very beginning.

Police and scene of Crime officers in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool after the fatal incident. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I have also spoken to Adam’s family and explained the position.

“I’m in a position to inform Your Ladyship that those pleas from the three adult defendants to the alternative count of manslaughter are acceptable to the Crown.

“So we would not seek to try any of the defendants on murder.”

Details of what happened in the incident which led to Mr Thomson’s death have not yet been heard by the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Elvidge, defending Sarah Hadfield, said the mother of four has relatively few previous convictions.

He said: “We appreciate there’s only one sentence that will be passed in this case.

“It’s a question of length which is going to be of concern to the court, so the appropriate sentence is arrived at.”

In a tribute released by Mr Thomson’s family at the time of his death, they said: “Adam was a much-loved father, son and brother who will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a quiet lad, and a doting father to his three-year-old daughter. We are devastated to lose him so young.”

Sentencing was adjourned until Monday, July 10.